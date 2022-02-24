Qiu Jianliang has been watching and learning from "top fighters" in ONE

Chinese kickboxing star Qiu Jianliang knows it'll be a long road to the ONE Championship world title – but he isn't raising the white flag until he achieves his goal.

The ONE Super Series warrior is one of the top pound-for-pound kickboxers in the world. However, he had a tough start to his journey at the Singapore-based promotion after a decision loss against Evolve MMA’s Hiroki Akimoto at ONE: Winter Warriors in December last year.

The 32-year-old is excited to make another appearance on ONE's global stage, however, and he's looking towards the rich talent in the promotion for inspiration. During a recent interview with ONE, Jianliang said:

“Recently, I have been watching so many kickboxing fights in ONE Championship to learn some new skills from those top kickboxers around the world like Giorgio Petrosyan, Yodsanklai Fairtex, Liam Harrison. I feel it’s going to be a very, very nice chance for me to learn something from those top fights from those top fighters.”

He added:

“ONE Championship, I believe, is the biggest martial arts organization in the world. It has Muay Thai, MMA, and, you know, kickboxing. At the same time, I’m so glad that I can enjoy the fights in ONE Championship, and I can join the fights as well.”

Qiu Jianliang: “This is one of the greatest chances I can have right now”

The Chinese fighter admitted that he didn't know much about the promotion until they started to treat the global audience to some fascinating kickboxing and Muay Thai matchups. That said, he is now proud to display his kickboxing skills inside the Circle.

He views it as the perfect opportunity to learn different trades of the sport while getting to mingle with the greatest set of fighters on the planet. Qiu Jianliang told ONE:

“Obviously, ONE Championship gave me a chance to make my name bigger internationally, and it also provided me relatively more chances to fight globally and internationally as well.”

The kickboxing star added:

“As you know, now is a pretty difficult time to have fights all over the world, but ONE Championship is one of the greatest chances I can have right now. I think this is the thing I want to emphasize here.”

