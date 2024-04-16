Queensberry vs. Matchroom: Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn go head-to-head in sensational trailer for 5 vs. 5 matchup [Full Video]

With recent major boxing events now becoming synonymous with cinematic promotional trailers, Matchroom Boxing and Queensberry Promotions collaborated to release another mesmerizing teaser for their upcoming blockbuster event.

Following the recent announcement, boxing promoters Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn will be going head to head on June 1 in a "Queensberry vs. Matchroom" event. Each promoter brought in five of their fighters to face each other in a de facto mini-series.

The five-minute video introduced the 10 fighters involved in the event as the two promoters sat across from each other in a poker-themed promotion.

Expand Tweet

Warren, who introduced his fighters first, announced Queensberry Promotions would be represented by Nick Ball, Zhilei Zhang, Willy Hutchinson, Hamzah Sheeraz, and Daniel Dubois. Hearn countered with Ray Ford, Filip Hrgovic, Craig Richards, and Austin 'Ammo' Williams.

The five-fight series will take place on the same card headlined by the unified light heavyweight title fight between Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev on June 1. On the same night, the historic event will be competing for combat sports fans' attention with Gamebred Boxing's Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2 event and UFC 302.

Under the watchful eye of Turki Alashikh, the fight card will commence in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Queensberry vs. Matchroom full fight card

The Queensberry vs. Matchroom event will be a sight for sore eyes amongst boxing fans and one that will make June 1 an interesting day in combat sports.

The announcement took the combat sports world by storm during an April 15 press conference with Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn long being business rivals but appearing more cordial in recent years.

Expand Tweet

The high-profile event was announced to be streamed on DAZN in most international locations, presumably by pay-per-view. TNT Sports will also provide coverage for viewers in the United Kingdom.

View the full fight Queensberry vs. Matchroom fight card below:

Full fight card

(C) Artur Beterbiev vs. (C) Dmitry Bivol, undisputed light heavyweight title fight

Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang, heavyweight

Daniel Dubois vs. Filip Hrgovic, heavyweight

(C) Ray Ford vs. Nick Ball, WBA featherweight title fight

Craig Richards vs. Willy Hutchinson, light heavyweight

Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Austin "Ammo" Williams, middleweight

Poll : Who will win the series? Queensberry Matchroom 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback