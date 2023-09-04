Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson next fight: When is the former UFC star scheduled to fight former rival Darril Schoonover?

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson hosts a podcast titled JAXXON PODCAST alongside Bear D'Egidio and Ryan Sheckler. The trio come together every Thursday to talk about a wide variety of topics, and feature a number of different guests.

On a recent episode, former UFC star Luke Rockhold was in attendance. When speaking to Rockhold, Rampage Jackson revealed that he would be fighting former TUF contestant, Darril Schoonover in December 2023.

Rampage Jackson said:

"I'm with UFL, the new show. They giving fighters liek life insurance, health insurance and shares in the company. Thgey giving fighters benefits. They made me the spokesperson for them, my son is fighting for them. The promoter wanted me to fight. I was like okay. I'll come back and fight grudge matches only, so I come back and fight tiddies (Darril Schoonover) from the Ultimate Fighter. He just signed the contract like yesterday."

Check out the clip here:

Jackson also went on to say:

"The way I got Tiddies to fight, I told him, you beat me, I will never call you tiddies ever again."

Rampage Jackson last fought in December 2019

During his prime, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson was one of the most feared fighters in the UFC. Towards the twilight of his career, Jackson went to Bellator. In his final Bellator fight, he was defeated by Fedor Emilianenko via T/KO in the first round.

Rampage Jackson holds an MMA record of 38-14, and has fought some of the biggest names in the UFC. Jackson competed in the light heavyweight division during his time in the organization, but has moved up to heavyweight since.

Glover Teixeira, Jon Jones, Lyoto Machida and Ryan Bader are just a few amongst the long list of competition 'Rampage' has faced in the past. The peak of his career came in UFC 71, when he knocked out Chuck Liddell to become the UFC light heavyweight champion.

Check out the KO here:

He then defended his belt successfully against Dan Henderson. Unfortunately for 'Rampage,' his time at the top was shortlived, as he was beaten by Forrest Griffin at UFC 86.

Since then, stints in Bellator and fan-friendly fights have made up the bulk of Rampage Jackson's time under the spotlight.