Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's son set to make professional MMA debut this weekend

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson is hoping his talent runs in the family after his son is set to make his MMA debut this weekend.

Jackson is best known for his time in the UFC, where he won the 205lb title from Chuck Liddell back in 2007. 'Rampage' also has a title defense to his name as well as a Fight of the Year award in 2008 for his epic clash with Forrest Griffin.

The 44-year-old also enjoyed success outside of the UFC and competed for Bellator for a number of years, winning the Season 10 light heavyweight tournament in 2014.

Now, the former champion will at the other side of the octagon's cage for his son, Raja Jackson, after it was reported he will be making his professional debut at UFL 2.

Alex Behunin tweeted:

"Rampage Jackson's son, Raja Jackson will be making his professional debut this weekend at UFL 2 against Hastings McMillan."

The 23-year-old heads into his welterweight bout undefeated as an amateur, winning all three of his previous fights. 'da Clone' is also working with the team at Bodyshop MMA and hopes to follow in the footsteps of his father by winning his first professional fight.

When Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson claimed there are fake fights in MMA

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recently stated he is aware of fake fights taking place in mixed martial arts, but reassured fans he knowns no instances of it happening in the UFC.

Jackson claimed that Japanese promotion PRIDE, which often focuses on entertainment, is notorious for putting on fake fights. The former light heavyweight champion then went into details of how fixing takes place in fights. He opined that sometimes not even the losing fighter know it's happening.

'Rampage' said:

"I know that there's been fake fights in MMA...I know that... Say me and you fight and you say, 'Listen Rampage, I'm gonna give you $10 million to take a dive. I gotta look good though. I gotta really hit you. I'm like, 'I get hit all the time'.

"At the end you know that you're gonna hit me, I know that you're gonna hit me, but you know you're gonna knock me the f*** out. I'm just thinking, 'I'm gonna get hit then I gotta fall down'. Boxers do that shit all the time."

Catch Jackson's comments here:

