Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson vs. Rashad Evans boxing match scrapped due to contractual obligations

Former UFC light-heavyweight champions Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson and Rashad Evans were set to lock horns in a main event boxing match on April 12, 2025, at ICS Mania 1. However, Evans recently announced on Instagram that the fight is now scrapped as certain contractual obligations were not met.

Ad

'Suga' stated that he was apologetic towards the fans who were looking forward to watching the fight. He said:

"I am truly sorry to announce that unfortunately the boxing showdown between me and 'Rampage' Jackson, scheduled for April 12 at the Pit will not be taking place with us being involved. This decision was something we did not want to make. We know how much the fans were looking forward to the event and we were looking forward to it as well."

Ad

Trending

Evans proceeded to share reasons for scrapping the fight, saying that they faced various challenges with the promotion and "certain key contractual obligations were not met" despite their best efforts:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"We have encountered some unexpected challenges with the promotion, certain key contractual obligations were not met as planned. But despite that, our team was relentless with their efforts, trying to work through the issues, including extending negotiations and numerous attempts to reach a resolution but we were ultimately unable to finalise necessary arrangements in time"

Ad

However, the 45-year-old also suggested that this might not be the end of the 'Suga' versus 'Rampage' saga, stating:

"This is something that we still wanna do. We still wanna do it, we are in great shape"

Check out Rashad Evans' comments below:

Ad

The ICS Boxing promotion also released their official statement on Instagram, stating:

"Hey everyone, the fight on April 12 is still on. The undercard and co-main is happening and Rashad Evans will be fighting a new opponent. Tickets are still on sale."

Check out the post below:

Ad

However, ICS Boxing's claim that Evans will be fighting a new opponent on the April 12 card seems highly unlikely, considering the comments that 'Suga' made when he announced his withdrawal from the fight.

Rashad Evans got the better of Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson at UFC 114 back in 2010

Rashad Evans and Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson served as opposite coaches during Season 10 of 'The Ultimate Fighter' (TUF). The season was filled with intense hatred and animosity as Evans and Jackson kept exchanging insults.

Ad

The TUF coaches finally got the opportunity to hurt one another at UFC 114. In this bout, 'Suga' was able to outstrike and outwrestle Jackson for the majority of the fight and thereby cruised to a unanimous decision win.

Check out the highlights of the duo's UFC 114 fight below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.