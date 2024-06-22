Rafael Espinoza vs. Sergio Chirino: Live round-by-round updates

Rafael Espinoza vs. Sergio Chirino Sanchez for the WBO featherweight title will go down later tonight at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas.

Espinoza (24-0) dethroned former champion Robeisy Ramirez in December via majority decision to lay claim to the WBO title. The Mexican has a penchant for knockouts having finished 20 of his fights before the bell.

Sanchez (22-1) also sports an enviable record with 13 knockouts to his name. In his most recent fight, the 29-year-old clinched a third-round TKO over Dennis Contreras.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Espinoza is a -700 favorite for the match-up, with Chirino as a +475 underdog.

Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from Espinoza vs. Chirino.

Watch Rafael Espinoza and Sergio Chirino Sanchez face-off below:

Rafael Espinoza vs. Sergio Chirino

Round 1

Espinoza is the early aggressor as he tries to walk down his opponent. He is fighting behind the jab. A right hand lands for Chrino. Wow!!! A left uppercut by the champion puts the challenger on the canvas. This is the first time Chirino has been knocked down in his career.

Round 2

Chirino is catching Espinoza coming in with his right hand. Espinoza is finding it hard to close distance with his opponent.

Chirino is on the back door. Espinoza is trying to land an uppercut on Chirino but is getting hit by his opponent each time he tries to get in range.

Round 3

Chirino catches his opponent with a one-two combo up top. Espinoza is still finding it hard to close range. The 'El Divino' forces his opponent into the corner, but Chirino craftily circles out.

An uppercut lands for the champion once again wobbling his opponent. The champion lands multiple shots at his opponent, visibly troubling Chirino. Wow!!! an uppercut followed by a crushing body shot from the champion forces Chirino to take a knee at the end of the round.

Round 4

Espinoza eats a right hand from his opponent. The champion is constantly putting pressure on his opponent forcing Chirino to fight on the back foot. A right hand from Espinoza wobbles Chirino.

A six-punch combo to the head, lands for Espinoza. Chirino shakes his head in disappointment. A vicious combo from the champion drops Chirino once again. It looks like it was another uppercut that took the wind from Chirino. The referee decides the challenger has taken enough punishment. He stops the fight.

Rafael Espinoza is the victor.

Official Result: Rafael Espinoza def. Sergio Chirino via TKO. [2:45 of Round 4]

Watch the final knockdown below:

