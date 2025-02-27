Rafael Fiziev fires back at Mateusz Gamrot amid Justin Gaethje fight, accuses him of turning down rematch

The co-main event of UFC 313 features Rafael Fiziev against Justin Gaethje, giving rise to diverse opinions from the fighting community. Mateusz Gamrot, who defeated Fiziev earlier, spoke about the match, stating that Fiziev would be an easy choice for Gaethje.

Gamrot strongly believes that strikers often struggle against wrestlers, implying he would have been a stronger contender against 'The Highlight'. Fiziev did not take this on a great note and accused Gamrot of turning down a potential rematch against him.

Gamrot responded by saying he is always ready for a fight with peak conditioning and looking to take up new challenges. But, for now at least, Fiziev had set his sights on 'The Highlight'.

Gamrot wrote on his X, saying:

"Easier choice stylistically. Strikers have always feared wrestlers. I keep in great shape and I'm ready for anyone!"

Fiziev responded:

"No one fears you. You are the one who turned down our rematch on February 1st"

Justin Gaethje acknowledges high risk in UFC 313 rematch as Rafael Fiziev steps up on short notice

Justin Gaethje is scheduled to square off in a high-profile rematch against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313. Several mountains were moved in their attempts to find opponents when top fighters such as Arman Tsarukyan, Charles Oliveira, Max Holloway, and Dustin Poirier declined the fight.

Renato Moicano was not interested either, and thus, it was a make-or-break situation for Fiziev, who decided to accept the opponent. Gaethje mentioned Fiziev as an extremely risky opponent.

'The Highlight' took to X and said:

"Arman and Charles understandably said no. Max and Dustin understandably said no. Moicano got the call and said no. Props to Fiziev for volunteering to fly across the world and take this fight. Big risk here for me taking this rematch against an elite striker. Life’s a trip. Best live show on earth going down March 8th #UFC313"

Check out Gaethje's X post below:

