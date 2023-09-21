Rafael Fiziev wife: Is the UFC lightweight from Azerbaijan married?

Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot are to set to clash this weekend in the UFC Fight Night 228 main event.

With Fiziev looking to return to winning ways ahead of the bout, fans have often wondered about the support system around 'Ataman' during fight week. Despite his rising star status, the Azerbaijan citizen has remained incredibly private regarding his personal life.

The information remains scarce about the 30-year-old but a report by TV ShowStars suggests that he is married to a woman named Kamilla, whom he met whilst living in Kyrgyzstan. Rafael and Kamilla Fiziev are also believed to have atleast one child together, and they live out in Thailand where he trains.

Rafael Fiziev heads into his clash against Gamrot off the back of a Fight of the Night loss to Justin Gaethje, whereas Gamrot claimed a narrow split-decision victory over Jalin Turner last time out.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA this week prior to facing Gamrot, Fiziev admittied that he was "excited" to get back into the octagon. He said:

"Yeah, I'm excited. Because he is the first guy to call me in the UFC, called me to the fight, I was like 'Woah, wow, nice.' We did it just together we don't need a matchmaker or something. He just called me and I said yes let's go."

Catch Rafael Fiziev's comments here (0:20):

Rafael Fiziev casts prediction for Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveria II

Rafael Fiziev has given his prediction for the highly anticipated rematch between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira, which will headline UFC 294 on October 21.

Makhachev had previously won the 155lb strap after defeating 'Do Bronx' at UFC 280 last year. The Russian fighter stunned fans when he forced Oliveira, the submission artist, to tap in the second round.

In the same exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Fiziev was asked about the clash at the top of the lightweight division. Fiziev said that he expects Makhachev to pick up the victory once again:

"Same [Makhachev] I pick now because I think Oliveira doesn't change anything. He is still like, is very elite wrestler, a very elite grappler but in his last fight he showed again. I think if you are going the same with Islam that's not good for him because if you are trying to jump for a guard, for a close guard and with Islam that's not too good."

Check out Rafael Fiziev's comments here (8:26):