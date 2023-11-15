Rampage Jackson responds after fan claims he was "about to risk it all" with Mackenzie Dern

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recently caught up with Mackenzie Dern on the JAXXON podcast, which 'Rampage' hosts alongside Bear Degidio and Ryan Sheckler.

On the podcast, Mackenzie Dern gave some insight into how she got her nickname, 'Megatinha.' She said:

"My dad's name is Megaton. His nickname is Megaton. So, that's like a big bomb. But in Brazil, Gatinha - Gat is like a pretty girl, so a lot of people in Jiu-Jitsu call me Megatinha, like a little Megaton, but a big pretty girl."

'Rampage' then asked why she hadn't incorporated it in the UFC, to which Dern replied that she would "be all bloody" after a fight, so it didn't make sense. To this, Jackson said that she would "still look pretty" after a couple of days, so it didn't matter.

This prompted a comment from a fan, @bl00dsportmma, who wrote:

"Rampage was about to risk it all 😂"

This appeared to strike a nerve with Jackson, who replied to the comment saying Mackenzie Dern wasn't his type, and shut down the fan. He said:

"cap,she’s not my type. Not trying to diss. But y’all simps need to learn to shut up"

Check out the exchange here:

'Rampage' Jackson responds to fan on Instagram post

Mackenzie Dern reacts to UFC 295 loss, says "focus is still the belt"

Mackenzie Dern lost to Jessica Andrade at UFC 295, as she was hopelessly outmatched in the stand-up game. Andrade, who is known for her power, knocked Dern down multiple times prompting the referee to call a halt to the bout.

With a win over Andrade, Dern may very well have secured a title shot. That, however, didn't prove to be the case, as Andrade exposed Dern's underdeveloped striking game. Mackenzie Dern's divorce and the fact that she recently dropped her striking coach, Jason Parillo, may also have something to do with the striking she displayed on fight night.

Dern has since taken to Instagram and released a statement in which she acknowledged the defeat, and went on to add that she "learned a lot" and said her "focus is the belt." She doesn't appear to be demotivated and has taken the loss in stride, adding that she "needs to work more calmly."

Check out Dern's full statement here: