'Rampage' Jackson reveals PRIDE FC cut 10% of his pay for every yellow card

'Rampage' Jackson recently confirmed that Pride FC docked him 10% of his purse every time he received a yellow card.

Under Pride rules, a fighter would be issued a yellow card if they were found guilty of stalling the action. Jackson fought 17 times for the Japanese promotion and put together a 12-5 record.

During an appearance on the YAMATODAMASHII PODCAST, 'Rampage' Jackson said that he had been unduly yellow-carded in Pride since he was always looking to push the action forward:

"I was the most yellow-carded fighter in Pride. And I always pushed the action. They just wanted to take 10% of my f*****g money. Yeah, they took 10% of my money every time except for that [fight against] Randleman," said Jackson.

Host Enson Inoue expressed his surprise with Jackson's answer. Inoue said he'd been carded twice in Pride but was never fined any money. The former light heavyweight champion proceeded to call the rule "a scam."

Check out Rampage Jackson's appearance on the Yamatodamashii Podcast below:

'Rampage' Jackson says the UFC bought WFA just for his contract

After Pride folded, 'Rampage' Jackson decided to ink a multiple-fight contract with the WFA. He didn't want to join the UFC because he didn't want to fight friend and training partner Tito Ortiz, who was a light heavyweight contender at the time.

On the Yamatodamashii Podcast, Jackson said that the UFC purchased the WFA just to acquire his services:

"I wanted to stay away from the UFC because Tito and I was training partners, we was kind of friends. And I knew if I went there, they were gonna put me against Tito. The UFC, they bought WFA just for my contract. And when they bought the organization, I had to go to the UFC."

'Rampage' Jackson joined the UFC and defeated Chuck Liddell to win the light heavyweight championship in only his second bout under the promotion's banner. He went on to become one of the most popular fighters in MMA history.

