Rampage Jackson's epic 45-70 music video has MMA fans in splits: "Poor Trailblazer in a corner crying rn"

MMA legend Rampage Jackson just dropped a diss track titled "45-70" targeting UFC fan favorite Kevin Holland. We may have ourselves a first in MMA history: a full-on rap feud. The track, which came with a fully produced music video, is about three minutes of the former UFC champion trying to humble the young fighter.

As far as combat athletes go, we have seen more than a few who tried their hand at rap. You got boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. and former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley on top of that list. 'Rampage', full name Quinton Jackson, dropped a surprisingly catchy diss track to further fuel his feud with Kevin Holland.

Check out the video below:

Despite it being a diss track, Rampage ended it with some interesting words for his rival:

"Get your ego in check, young buck. Ego is a killer. You got the makings to be a champion. You can be the best. Believe in yourself. Put the blunts down. I believe in you. Y'all cut him some slack. I respect Kevin Holland."

Fans loved the track, with @MizJJ commenting:

"Poor Trailblazer in a corner crying rn"

Meanwhile, @kleinosim-asu7428 said:

"Rampage released a diss track. If Kevin Holland releases, we gonna have MMA Kendrick vs Drake. Winner gets to perform at international fight week."

Comments on the video. [Screenshots courtesy: Rampage Jackson on YouTube]

Check out more comments below:

More comments on the video. [Screenshots courtesy: Rampage Jackson on YouTube]

What started the feud between Rampage Jackson and Kevin Holland?

The ongoing feud between Rampage Jackson and Kevin Holland started when 'Trailblazer' faced a UFC debuting Michael 'Venom' Page at UFC 299 back in March 2024. 'MVP' has a habit of raising his hand in a certain way above his opponent during a face-off to intimidate them. When he did this to Holland, the American fighter reached up and touched his hand to comically show that he was not intimidated.

Jackson saw a video of this bizarre interaction and commented that the whole thing looked like "two lesbians sciss*ring", trying to make a joke. Holland, however, didn't take this joke lightly and threw down the gauntlet on the former UFC champion. 'Trailblazer' Facetime'd Jackson's co-host, Bear Degidio, and told him that he'll come to their podcast provided that Rampage spars with him.

The sparring didn't happen but Holland did join the podcast, resulting in one of the most tense and awkward podcast interactions ever recorded.

Check out a clip of Kevin Holland's appearance at the Jaxxson Podcast:

