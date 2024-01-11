Ranked UFC star shares prediction for Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou boxing match

A ranked UFC star recently gave his take on the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou boxing match.

Ngannou made his professional boxing debut back in October last year against Tyson Fury. Despite putting on an impressive performance, 'The Predator' lost a controversial split decision, but many believe that he was more deserving than Fury of the judges' nod.

Now, the former UFC heavyweight champion has once again booked a fight against one of the biggest names in boxing, Anthony Joshua. The two will lock horns inside the squared circle in March in Saudi Arabia.

While Tyson Fury has a better record than Joshua, who has suffered losses previously, No.3-ranked UFC featherweight Arnold Allen has an interesting take on the upcoming bout. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, the Brit claimed that 'AJ' is a tough stylistic matchup for Ngannou.

Revealing that Fury's camp didn't take the threat of Ngannou seriously, 'Almighty' said:

"I think he has less of a chance against AJ than he did against Tyson. I think Tyson is a better boxer than AJ, styles do make fights. But I think, Tyson and knowing some of the people he's around, these guys I know 100% they were looking, for sure they were looking at that fight and being like, 'You're gonna get it, don't worry about it."

Catch Arnold Allen's prediction in the video below (16:23):

Francis Ngannou believes he will knock out Anthony Joshua

Francis Ngannou is brimming with confidence after his impressive performance against Tyson Fury in October. With his next boxing fight scheduled for March against Anthony Joshua, 'The Predator' believes he will get a stoppage victory this time around.

Discussing the same during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Ngannou gave his prediction for the fight. The former UFC heavyweight champion explained how Joshua is more vulnerable to being knocked out than Fury, saying:

"I think, most likely, knocking Anthony Joshua out. I think he'll go down easier than Fury, not that he's not a strong fighter. He's a very tough fighter, but he's easier to [knock] down than Fury, and it's harder for him to get back up than Fury."

Catch Francis Ngannou's comments in the video below:

