"Rare L take" - UFC veteran reacts to Demetrious Johnson's opinion on potential Jake Paul vs. Andrew Tate clash

A potential Jake Paul vs. Andrew Tate clash gained a lot of traction and has become a talking point within the combat sports community in general.

Former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson chimed in on a potential fight between the two and said:

"Andrew Tate has won world championships in kickboxing, fought the baddest of the baddest. Jake Paul is hand-picking pizza boys in boxing. There's a huge difference." [h/t - Happy Punch]

UFC veteran Matt Brown came across 'DJ's' response and wasn't too thrilled by it. He refuted Johnson's claims and took to X (formerly Twitter) to say:

"Rare L take from DJ on this one wtf? The baddest of the baddest? Lol"

While Matt Brown did not side with Jake Paul in any way, he did question Andrew Tate's kickboxing pedigree and credentials. Andrew Tate holds a kickboxing record of 76-9, with 23 of his wins coming via KO/TKO. The International Sport Kickboxing Association (ISKA) had Tate ranked as the seventh-best kickboxer in the light-heavyweight division in Britain.

He would go on to become a two-weight champion and win the ISKA Light Cruiserweight title in 2013. Tate also ventured into MMA and holds a 2-1 record.

Jake Paul gives an update on Tommy Fury rematch

Jake Paul recently took to X to provide an update on a potential rematch with Tommy Fury. In their first encounter, which took place in February 2023, Fury took home a split-decision victory.

Paul has been chasing the rematch since. He recently tweeted:

"Had a call with Tommy and his dad John about a month ago. It was clear their main concern was money and not about actually getting the fight done. After offering him the largest guarantee on the biggest stage he’d ever receive they have gone silent. I smell fear. Real fighting man would jump at the chance to make his biggest payday ever and actually live up to his claim that he’s going to KO me."

Fury, for his part, stated that he is not interested in crossover boxing events at the moment. Despite saying so, he issued a callout to Logan Paul, Jake's older brother, so we may see Fury face either one of the Paul brothers sometime in 2024.