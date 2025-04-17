"Raw ribs" - Fans feel the excruciating pain Thai legend Nong-O Hama dealt to Japan's Hiroaki Suzuki in Bangkok duel

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama prefers to engage his opponents in a fiery back-and-forth that often ends with his foe regretting their decision to fight him. Such was Hiroaki Suzuki's experience in May 2019. Nong-O had just captured the inaugural crown in a fantastic showing against Han Zi Hao in February of that year, and he was hungry to start his reign with a statement.

In an Instagram video shared by the world's largest martial arts promotion, the Thai legend used his renowned right leg as his weapon of choice to batter the left side of Suzuki's torso en route to the unanimous decision win.

Watch the video below:

In the comments section, fans grimaced at seeing Suzuki's ribs getting tenderized by Nong-O, writing:

"Ouch Raw Ribs 😱"

"Unstoppable force vs Immovable object."

"Such beautiful technique."

"Those kicks are lethal 😮"

"When the adrenaline drops this is going to hurt like a b****."

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Many would be quick to count out Nong-O nowadays, as he is already 38 years old. However, he is determined to prove that age is just a number to him.

Nong-O's rematch with Kongthoranee to headline ONE Fight Night 31

Sentiments about Nong-O supposedly not having the so-called it-factor anymore arose when he suffered a split decision defeat to countryman and third-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai competitor Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in February.

Raring to silence his critics and return to the world-beating form that fans know him for, Nong-O will attempt to draw level in their head-to-head series in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2.

ONE Fight Night 31 will occur inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire event will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

