Raymond Ford vs. Thomas Mattice: Full video highlights

Raymond Ford put on a masterclass in the co-main event of the Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis card, dominating Thomas Mattice over ten rounds to earn a unanimous decision victory and retain his WBA Continental Americas super featherweight title.

From the opening bell, Ford asserted control with crisp jabs, precise combinations, and punishing body shots that left Mattice struggling to find any rhythm.

Ford stunned Mattice early in the first round with a clean one-two, backing him up to the ropes and establishing the tone for the rest of the fight. Despite Mattice’s efforts to engage and his frequent showboating, he was repeatedly outboxed and outworked by Ford’s speed, angles, and volume.

In the second round, Raymond Ford delivered a straight left to Thomas Mattice after the latter attempted to taunt him:

By the third round, swelling was evident over Mattice’s left eye, a product of Ford’s pinpoint accuracy. While Mattice attempted to pressure Ford and backed him to the ropes at times, he was often met with sharp counterpunches. Ford’s combinations to the body continued to drain Mattice, who had moments but failed to sustain any real offense.

Mattice’s high guard provided some defensive cover, but Ford was relentless, finding ways around it and landing clean shots, particularly in the middle rounds. Even when Mattice landed a few single punches, Ford would answer with combinations and body attacks that silenced any potential momentum.

As the fight wore on, Ford’s dominance only increased. Mattice pressed forward without throwing, allowing Ford to easily circle out and punish him with counters. Round after round, Ford controlled the pace and dictated the exchanges. In the final rounds, Mattice’s corner urged him to go all-in, but the response was muted, as Ford’s superior technique and timing neutralized any late threats.

By the final bell, there was no doubt about the result. Raymond Ford was declared the winner by unanimous decision

