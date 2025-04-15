“Reach, skill, and everything to go with it” - Thai legend Buakaw mesmerized by Nabil Anane’s evolution as a fighter

Even an all-time great like Buakaw Banchamek is in awe of Nabil Anane's incredible ascent in just a short amount of time. It wasn't that long ago when the lanky 20-year-old was simply considered a prospect with an incredibly high ceiling.

However, no one expected the towering Algerian-Thai phenom to achieve his potential so quickly and even hand the pound-for-pound best Superlek Kiatmoo9 a one-sided beatdown. As far as the legendary Buakaw is concerned, Anane is barely scratching the surface of his endless talent and might just go down in the history books if he continues to improve at this pace.

The Thai striking royalty shared on a vlog on his personal YouTube channel, Buakaw Banchamek:

"Those head kicks in his last few fights, nice and clean. His punches are also sharp and heavy. He’s got reach, skill, and everything to go with it."

Nabil Anane indeed proved he is a force to be reckoned with when he knocked out Nico Carrillo last January to claim the interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

However, it was his scintillating performance against 'The Kicking Machine' at ONE 172 last month that truly put him in the pantheon of the best in the world.

Buakaw wants to see Nabil Anane versus Jonathan Haggerty

Buakaw concurred that it would be hard for anybody to stop Nabil Anane right now, especially if he continues to display the same terrifying form.

However, the 42-year-old icon had a name in mind that he believes could match the Team Mehdi Zatout superstar's imposing physical gifts.

In the same vlog post, Buakaw suggested a champion vs champion showdown between Anane and reigning bantamweight kickboxing world titleholder Jonathan Haggerty.

"A match between Jonathan Haggerty and Nabil Anane would be fire. That one's gonna be fun."

Watch Buakaw's latest vlog episode, here:

