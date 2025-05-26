"Real life action fighter" - Fans in pure awe of Johan Estupinan's natural flash and flair ahead of ONE Fight Night 32

Many combat sports fans like to believe that there is a secret method to success in the highly competitive world of combat sports. But as fourth-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai competitor Johan Estupinan has proven, everything boils down to finding the perfect regimen.
Before he battles Taiki Naito at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, ONE shared some of his most memorable training moments in an Instagram post.
Fans shared their thoughts on Estupinan's unique approach to training in the comments section:
"Real life action fighter."
"No wonder he's undefeated. See the ninja workouts he does 😂😂"
"I want to be on that team what a training party Taking it as real as possible."
"Excellent and admiration for the struggle and commitment of these young people."
Estupinan will look to improve his currently unblemished ONE record to a pristine 6-0 at Naito's expense. However, he could be in for a long night, as 'Silent Sniper' enjoys letting his opponents lull themselves into overconfidence before unleashing his power strikes.
ONE Fight Night 32 will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire event will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.
Johan Estupinan promises to hunt for a first-round knockout
Johan Estupinan understands he cannot afford to take chances with Taiki Naito, so he wants to put him away as early as possible.
In an interview with the South China Morning Post, 'Panda Kick' called his shot, saying:
"I'm preparing for a knockout in the first round, too, this time. I'm preparing for that, and I'm going to do that. Attention to all fans - be prepared for what I'm gonna show in this fight."
Watch the entire interview below: