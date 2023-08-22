Real-time reaction: Henry Cejudo's jaw hits the floor as Sean O'Malley leaves him speechless with UFC 292 KO shocker [VIDEO]

Sean O'Malley recently secured the biggest win of his career in style, and Henry Cejudo couldn't believe his eyes. 'Suga' defeated Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 via an incredible second-round knockout to secure the undisputed bantamweight championship.

In the second round of their fight, Aljamain Sterling rushed in with a left hand aimed at his opponent's face. However, Sean O'Malley saw it coming and countered with a cracking right hand that sent Sterling crashing to the canvas. 'Suga' followed up with a barrage of shots that ended the contest at the 51-second mark of the second screen.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Henry Cejudo can be seen reacting to O'Malley's incredible knockout victory. Given the strained relationship between 'Triple C' and 'Suga,' Cejudo was unsurprisingly disappointed to see Sterling lose.

As Aljamain Sterling hit the canvas, a bewildered Cejudo can be seen desperately calling for him to stay up. He can be heard saying:

"No, no, no. Sterling, stay up, you idiot."

After the referee stopped the contest, Henry Cejudo reacted with his head in his hands, saying:

"Are you serious?"

Sean O'Malley on reaching Conor McGregor's level of stardom

While Sean O'Malley knows he's one of the UFC's new poster boys, the 28-year-old Montana native admits he isn't at Conor McGregor's level yet. However, O'Malley recently claimed that another statement knockout victory would put him over the Irishman.

Like McGregor's early days in the UFC, O'Malley's tenure in the promotion so far is marked by flashy knockouts and trash-talking. Given the 28-year-old's well-known appreciation for 'The Notorious,' it's unsurprising to see 'Suga' adopt the famed Irishman's blueprint for success.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Sean O'Malley outlined his plans to overtake Conor McGregor as the biggest personality in MMA and stated:

"I remember sitting there vividly doing an interview telling people I will be bigger than Conor McGregor... We’re not quite there yet, but one more knockout, and I think it puts me over the top."

Outlining his plans to achieve McGregor's level of greatness, 'Suga' continued:

"I think there’s a couple ways of [reaching McGregor status]... Putting a beautiful knockout on for my first title defense would do that. Moving up a weight class, but I’m not trying to fight Alexander Volkanovski... If Ilia goes out there and beats Volk, I would love to move up to 145 and fight Ilia. Gervonta Davis... that’s a fight that interests me.”

