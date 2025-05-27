“Really wears me out” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says grappling is a totally different world from Muay Thai

Undisputed ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has made it clear that a mixed martial arts transition is part of her future plans. The Brazilian 'mom-champ' certainly has the elite striking skills to thrive in MMA, and the only thing holding her back is her unfamiliarity with the grappling arts.

To make sure she is ready when the time comes, Rodrigues has been adding wrestling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu training to her daily routine. While 'The Art of Eight Limbs' is pretty much second nature to the 27-year-old by now, she admits that grappling has been quite challenging, to say the least.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues shared in a recent ONE Championship interview:

“It’s very different. Jiu-jitsu, since I don’t have much experience, requires me to use a lot of strength, and that really wears me out."

To be fair, striking and grappling conditioning are two different things. Rodrigues is learning this the hard way, but she's definitely enjoying the ride. But before indulging her desire to try a new sport, Rodrigues must first handle business this coming June 6 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Phuket Fight Club athlete will put her 26 pounds of gold on the line against surging challenger Shir Cohen in the curtain closer of ONE Fight Night 32.

Shir Cohen has nothing but respect for Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Shir Cohen has gone 3-0 against elite competition in ONE Championship. Now, it's time for the Israeli striker to take on the baddest of them all, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

While the Fairtex Training Center affiliate is set on dethroning Rodrigues from the atomweight Muay Thai throne, she gave the 'mom-champ' praise for her stellar career.

Cohen said in her own interview with ONE:

"She's very experienced as well. She is more experienced than me, especially under Muay Thai rules. And she's very good and very strong."

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live in US Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in North America

