Rebecca Lemov slams Netflix doc for glossing over Osho cult’s violent truths on Joe Rogan's podcast

UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently welcomed historian Rebecca Lemov in episode #2322 of his podcast. Rogan started a conversation about Netflix documentary 'Wild Wild Country' and Lemov slammed it for glossing over the cult of Osho.

Lemov asserted that the followers of Osho used to carry weapons with them and were armed in public. She also said the cult leader suffered from cocaine addiction. She said:

"The documentary was so successful, I think for that very reason it actually perpetuates the allure of that of Osho and that cult because their outfits look kind of cool and the colors are beautiful and the swirling cavorting dances. My husband grew up in the Bay Area and he was saying, as a kid he would run into members of that cult. He said what you don't see in the documentary and he blames the documentary for not showing this sufficiently is they were frequently armed.

"So on the side where you're not seeing it they're holding you know automatic weapons and things like they really in a way they fell into the spell of the cult in the documentary a bit."

He added:

"He was really much more of a cocaine adept or enthusiast than people also recognize. I think he gets off a little easy in that documentary as well, partly because they're interviewing people who are still to some extent devoted."

Check out Rebecca Lemov's comments below (20:10):

When Joe Rogan spoke about Brock Lesnar's UFC legacy

Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest PPV stars the promotion has had till now. Lesnar won the UFC heavyweight title in just his fourth professional bout.

Joe Rogan once claimed if Lesnar had committed to MMA at a younger age he would have been "unstoppable".

Speaking to former WWE superstar Hulk Hogan in episode #2024 of his podcast, he said:

"He was just a freak, just a real freak. I always said that if like that guy, like fresh out of college, if we were in a different era, like if he's coming fresh out of college today, and someone like a Faras Zahabi or Henry Hooft, some type flight MMA instructor gets a hold of him, as a young man and really teaches him how to strike, where you know he's comfortable and he can move just like elite guys of today, he would have been unstoppable. He would have been unstoppable. He's a monster. He's like the biggest genetic freak maybe I've ever seen in the sport."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:05):

