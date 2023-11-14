Redemption-seeking Hiroki Akimoto ready to reclaim what’s his: “I will get my belt back”

Former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto is itching to regain his lost crown. The Japanese superstar became a global superstar last year when he dethroned Capitan Petchyindee and secured 26 pounds of gold at ONE X.

Unfortunately, Akimoto could not keep that world title in Japan. He failed to defend it against Petchtanong Petchfergus, losing a close split-decision verdict at ONE 163.

The world title has changed hands since following Petchtanong’s failed drug test and subsequent suspension.

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty recently assumed the throne after knocking out Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 16 earlier this month. As expected, Hiroki Akimoto has kept a close eye on the movement in his division and is confident he can reclaim his place at the top.

The Evolve MMA superstar told Tom Taylor of the South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

“I am 100 percent ready to fight for the title, and I’m very sure that I will get my belt back.”

With a 26-2 career record, including six victories under the ONE banner, Akimoto is indeed an intriguing match-up for the division’s new king, Jonathan Haggerty.

The no.1 ranked bantamweight kickboxing contender brings forth an intricate style, using lightning-fast combinations and some masterful counterstriking to get the job done.

His blistering speed and aggressive style should be a match made in heaven for ‘The General’, who likes to employ the same tactic in his fights.

Then again, it seems like everybody wants a piece of Haggerty at the moment, and Akimoto might have to wait in line.

How do you think a Hiroki Akimoto versus Jonathan Haggerty match plays out?

Watch Hiroki Akimoto’s full interview with SCMP MMA here:

