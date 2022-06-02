"All my fights are $50K bonus performances" - Reece McLaren on potential to secure more cash at ONE 158

'Lightning' Reece McLaren will face China's Xie Wei at ONE 158 on June 3. The Australian has not fought since last April and cannot wait to get back in the ONE circle. In a recent interview, he mentioned how much he wants to secure a performance bonus this Friday.

At recent events, Chatri Sityodtong has been fairly generous with the promotion's $50,000 performance bonuses. Seven fighters were able to pocket extra cash at ONE X, as well as another four at ONE 157.

Reece McLaren has made his intentions clear that he wants a submission and a bonus to follow. Speaking with Dylan Bowker of Sportskeeda MMA, he said:

"I honestly think when people see my name on a card, they gotta think that, 'Ah cr*p, Reece is on there., I'm tellin' you... All my fights are $50K bonus performances in the past and I don't see this one being any different."

The Australian fighter is clearly raring to go. He is coming off a loss and a long layoff. With that said, he expressed how excited he is to be fighting again.

"I just want to get in and get it done and get home... I just can't wait to just get in there."

Catch our interview with McLaren below:

Standing in his way at ONE 158 will be 'The Hunter' Xie Wei, a former Shaolin monk who is on a three-fight win streak in the organization.

Reece McLaren on Xie Wei

With over half of his victories coming by way of submission, McLaren is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist. He will be aiming for another tap-out win on June 3 against an opponent who has won all of his ONE fights via KO/TKO.

In an interview with ONE Championship, McLaren insisted that he will win this fight via stoppage.

"I think I’ll just do whatever I want, to be honest. Sit down judges, you ain’t going to be needed. I see not just weaknesses in his game, but just about everyone’s game. Jiu-jitsu, baby.”

Reese McLaren is hungry for a win, a performance bonus, and a stoppage, but more than anything, he just wants to fight. He further expressed his excitement to be back competing, saying:

“Xie Wei, what is he on, a three-fight win streak? He’s definitely surging. I’m excited about the matchup. It’s been a long time coming. I can’t wait, man.”

