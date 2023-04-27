Reece McLaren believes he’s next in line for flyweight belt

Reece McLaren has been one of the top fighters in the flyweight division, and he believes it’s his time to challenge for the belt.

‘Lightning’ is set to take on No.2-ranked Kairat Akhmetov in a high-stakes flyweight MMA battle at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5.

Ahead of their match, the Australian star joined MMA Sucka to offer his thoughts on how far he thinks he is from a world title opportunity.

Reece McLaren said:

“I should’ve fought Adriano years ago and earlier that year that they put up an interim title. I should’ve been fighting for that interim title. This flyweight belt has eluded me for too long, it’s right there for the picking, for the fighting.”

The ONE flyweight world championship will be on the line in the same event as Demetrious Johnson defends his belt against Adriano Moraes in arguably the biggest trilogy of their careers.

Meanwhile, both Reece McLaren and Kairat Akhmetov are hungry for their own shots at the belt and will stop at nothing to pick up a win and state their case.

McLaren is riding back-to-back stoppages in the circle, and is looking to add a huge name by taking out Akhmetov. 'The Kazakh' is on a brilliant run of his own, winning his last five bouts to state his case for his own trilogy with Moraes.

Considering McLaren's match with Akhmetov will take place the same night as DJ vs. Moraes, McLaren believes a match for the belt will be next if he wins this match.

He said:

“This one lines it up, let’s do it.”

Fans in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free on Prime Video with an active Amazon subscription.

