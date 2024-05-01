Reece McLaren on Hu Yong's striking repertoire: "He's throwing the kitchen sink at you"

Reece McLaren has done the necessary homework to get himself ready for war at ONE Fight Night 22. From there, he concludes that he will be up for a stiff challenge in the striking department.

The former ONE world title challenger meets Chinese knockout specialist Hu Yong in a flyweight MMA scrap, which takes place inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in U.S. primetime this Friday, May 3.

Speaking on 'Wolf Warrior's' arsenal, the CMBT Training Center star told ONE Championship that his opposite number does his best work standing. He said:

"Yeah, he looks like he's a great striker. He has a big right hand and swings for the fences. He's throwing the kitchen sink at you when he throws."

Thankfully, Reece McLaren, primarily a grappler, wouldn't be too short of skills when he trades leather with the Fighting Bros Club.

Before switching camps, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black holder honed his craft alongside Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr.

That transition massively helped the No.4-ranked contender bounce back with two finishes after dropping his five-match winning run to Yuya Wakamatsu. Unfortunately, he failed to maintain his positive momentum as he slumped to a unanimous decision defeat to Kairat Akhmetov at ONE Fight Night 10 in May last year.

Knowing he needs to be at his best, the 32-year-old Queensland native is taking a more well-rounded approach to this camp to ensure he stands a better chance at leaving the ONE Circle with his hand raised.

Reece McLaren believes he's at the right place to up his craft

In the same interview with the promotion, Reece McLaren spoke extensively about his new base and how it has benefited him in a myriad of ways.

He added:

"Respectfully, I think some things just run full circle. I've made the switch now to the CMBT Training Center. I'm training there full time, and I'm already seeing a massive improvement in a few things, MMA-wise."

ONE Fight Night 22 will be available to all active North American Amazon Prime Video subscribers this Friday, May 3.