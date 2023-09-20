Referee error leads to rematch: Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda gets a second chance after Noche UFC debacle

UFC Noche, which was the UFC's Mexican Independence Day card, went down on September 16th, saw a lot of controversy in the Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda fight, as well as the main-event.

The main event saw Alexa Grasso retain her title against Valentina Shevchenko via a split draw. While the fight was very close, one judge, Mike Bell, inexplicably ruled the fifth round a 10-8 in favor of Grasso.

Had he not done so and given her a 10-9 instead, Shevchenko would have won, causing a lot of controversy. That wasn't the only fight, however, that was marred by controversial circumstances.

Edgar Chairez's fight with Daniel Lacerda was called off prematurely. This time around, it was a referee error that led to the premature end. Chairez had sunk in a standing guillotine choke, and referee Chris Tognoni, who believed Larcerda was choked out, called a stop the contest.

After a review, the fight was ruled a no-contest.

That, however, wasn't the case, as Lacerda was fine. Due to the referee error, the fight has now been rebooked for the UFC Fight Night 230 card, set to go down on October 14th in the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC Fight Night 230 is set to be headlined by a featherweight clash between fan-favorite Edson Barboza and the surging contender, Sodiq Yusuff.

What is Edgar Chairez's MMA record?

Edgar Chairez currently holds an MMA record of 10 wins and 5 losses. He competes in the flyweight division in the UFC, and fights out of Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico.

He is known to train at the Entram Gym in Tijuana, Mexico. Fighting under the moniker 'Puro Chicali,' all of Chairez's wins have come by finish. He is an exciting fighter, with four knockouts and six submissions to his name.

He has been submitted twice, and has lost three bouts via decision. Since coming into the UFC, he has fought twice. In his debut, he lost to Japanese sensation, Tatsuro Taira via unanimous decision. The bout against Lacerda was just his second bout under the UFC banner.