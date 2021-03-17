"Refs need to take a point right away, no warning" - Belal Muhammad calls for a zero-tolerance policy on eye pokes

Belal Muhammad has called for a zero-tolerance policy on eye pokes. Muhammad has asserted that referees must immediately deduct a point from a fighter who lands an eye poke. He added that referees should do so without prior warning.

The UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad event’s headlining bout between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad ended in a no contest (NC). Edwards landed eye pokes on Muhammad on multiple occasions in their matchup before the final offense in round two rendered Muhammad unable to continue fighting.

Speaking to ESPN MMA, Belal Muhammad revealed that he aims to get an immediate rematch against Leon Edwards. He also wants harsher punishments for eye pokes.

"Opportunity knocked, and I answered the call…You took that opportunity away for doing something illegal. It's not like the power went out and we couldn't fight because of that. You poked me in the eye. You can train yourself not to do that.

"We trained for this…We know he likes to keep distance and put his palm out. We literally told Herb Dean before the fight, ‘We're going to be trying to get in on him and he puts his hands out, please watch his fingers.’

"Refs need to take a point right away, no warning. That will stop guys from doing that. You saw it with Petr Yan's illegal knee (at UFC 259), he got disqualified. You get penalized like that, that's going to stop guys from even thinking about that. That finger, you take a point right away, that's going to get everybody afraid."

Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad is declared a No Contest.#UFCVegas21 pic.twitter.com/YkKdaidixP — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 14, 2021

Additionally, Belal Muhammad harked back to UFC president Dana White saying that Leon Edwards would earn a shot at the UFC welterweight title if he defeated him.

Muhammad pointed out that the next UFC welterweight title matchup has already been booked. UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defends his title in a rematch against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 on April 24, 2021.

Furthermore, Belal Muhammad explained that if Leon Edwards believes that he won the first round and would’ve won the rest of the fight as well, then he ought to fight him again.

Advertisement

Belal Muhammad and Leon Edwards seemingly have different plans

Leon Edwards (left); Belal Muhammad (right)

The aftermath of their fight has witnessed Belal Muhammad lobby for an immediate rematch against Leon Edwards. Meanwhile, Edwards has expressed his desire to move on from the fight and compete for the UFC welterweight title next.

As of now, the UFC is yet to announce the next fight/opponent for Belal Muhammad and Leon Edwards.

Typo I can’t see out of one eye just talked to my bro @AliAbdelaziz00 Leon’s not getting the next title shot so might as well fight the only guy willing to fight you we got unfinished business — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 15, 2021