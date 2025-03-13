Regian Eersel-Alexis Nicolas trilogy for lightweight kickboxing world title set for ONE Fight Night 30 on April 4

A grudge will be settled when archrivals Regian Eersel and Alexis Nicolas run it back in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs Knowles on Prime Video.

The two-sport king Eersel will be putting his ONE lightweight kickboxing crown on the line against the French sensation in their highly-awaited three-quel to their first two epic meetings on April 4 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Regian Eersel personified dominance in the 170-pound Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions, where he raced through a perfect 10-0 start in the home of martial arts.

'The Immortal', however, saw his cloak of invincibility go away when he met his match against 'Barboza'.

The fearless Alexis Nicolas shocked the world at ONE Fight Night 21 last year when he knocked down Eersel in round 2 and went on to capture his 26 pounds of gold in one of the biggest upsets in the sport.

That victory also snapped the Surinamese superstar's ridiculous seven-year unbeaten streak.

Six months later, a determined Eersel put on a striking clinic for the ages to retrieve his lost crown. The Sityodtong Amsterdam affiliate shut down Nicolas for five rounds, handing him his first professional loss in 25 career matches.

Meanwhile, fans were treated to 10 rounds of elite high-level striking in their first two meetings, and we could expect more technical exchanges, momentum swings, and a ton of drama in this trilogy for the ages at ONE Fight Night 30.

Confirmed bouts for ONE Fight Night 30

ONE Fight Night 30 is shaping up to be a colossal event inside 'The Mecca of Muay Thai'.

After Eersel and Nicolas settle their differences, a gargantuan ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship bout will commence between champion Roman Kryklia and challenger Lyndon Knowles.

Also confirmed is the featherweight Muay Thai debut of Nico Carrillo against no.4 ranked Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

ONE Fight Night 30 will air live in US primetime, free for those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.

