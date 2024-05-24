Regian Eersel eyes a spot at either the Denver or Atlanta cards for ONE Championship: "I'd like to fight in America"

ONE Championship is heading back to the United States with ONE 168 and ONE 170 happening in Denver on September 6 and November 8, respectively, with two-sport star Regian Eersel hoping he competes on either card.

The reigning lightweight Muay Thai world champion is still at the top of his game and would love to showcase his skills to American fans.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA's Kyle Dimond and Nic Atkin, 'The Immortal' said

"I'd like to fight in America. You know, for me, and for the fans, America is my favorite country, you know. I did enquire about the card in Denver, but if it's already full, I hope they put me on the other show."

Check out the full interview with Regian Eersel below:

Eersel's last fight saw him put up his ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship against Alexis Nicolas in the main event of ONE Fight Night 21 last April.

Despite a spirited effort, 'Barboza' pulled off the biggest upset of the year thus far as he ended Eersel's 22-fight winning streak and took his ONE world title via unanimous decision.

With that defeat at the top of his mind, the Surinamese striker will love to get things back on track, and what grander platform to complete his comeback arc than on a ONE Championship card in the U.S.

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver are currently available via Ticketmaster.

Regian Eersel open to rematching Alexis Nicolas later this year

The Surinamese star would want nothing more than to return to two-sport ONE world champion status, though the rematch will have to wait as he revealed in an interview with ONE Championship:

"Of course, immediately, straight away [I want that rematch]. Probably I'd be happy to get the rematch in October, because I'm getting married in August."

Prior to the promotion's two numbered cards in the United States take place, ONE 167 will happen first on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.