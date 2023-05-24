Regian Eersel meets with Suriname President Chan Santokhi on homecoming visit

ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel has been getting the rockstar treatment during his visit to his home nation of Suriname.

Apart from multiple media appearances, Eersel also paid a courtesy visit to Suriname President Chan Santokhi.

Eersel, who now resides in the Netherlands, shared videos and photographs of his visit including the one inside the Presidential Palace of Suriname.

“Meeting the President. Doing a press conference and a dozen interviews with the biggest radio and television channels in the country 🙌🏽,” posted Eersel on Instagram.

The Surinamese star has been in Suriname for almost a week now, but that doesn’t mean he’s forgotten his responsibilities as a double-world champion.

Eersel is set to defend the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title against Russian slugger Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The bout will be Eersel’s second defense of the world title since becoming the inaugural world champion at ONE on Prime Video 3 last October in Malaysia.

‘The Immortal’ captured his second strap in ONE Championship when he took a close split decision win over Sinsamut Klinmee in Kuala Lumpur.

While some observers believed that the match could’ve gone either way, Eersel and Sinsamut ran it back five months later at ONE Friday Fights 9 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Eersel, though, made sure that his rematch against Sinsamut was going to end on a decisive note. After going back and forth with the Thai star, Eersel went on the hunt in the fourth and knocked out Sinsamut with a sickening body shot to retain the gold.

After closing his brief rivalry with Sinsamut, Eersel will now embark on another chapter in his career. He’ll stake not just the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title but also his perfect 9-0 record against Menshikov.

ONE Fight Night 11 is set for June 9, US primetime, at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will stream live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes