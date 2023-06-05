Regian Eersel recalls how he got ‘The Immortal’ nickname

ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel has been monikered ‘The Immortal’ dating back to his amateur days where he started establishing himself as a tenacious and durable fighter.

The Surinamese-Dutch champion shared with Sensai Sam that when he began competing he just went more miles during fights, something he tries to maintain through training at this stage of his successful career.

30-year-old Eersel said:

“‘The Immortal’ came from the days I started fighting as an amateur. Because when I first started fighting, it seemed like I never get tired. So, at times, after the first, the second round, you have one-minute breaks between the rounds right, I go in my corner, sit, [drink] water, just listen 10 seconds to my coach, and I go back to the middle of the ring [already waiting to fight].”

Regian Eersel said he recognizes that stamina and longevity are among the facets that separate him from other fighters, which he tries to sustain with a solid cardio training during camps.

The durability of ‘The Immortal’ will be tested again this week as he headlines ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video. The Sityodtong Amsterdam standout will defend the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title against Russian challenger Dmitry Menshikov in the event that will take place on June 9 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

It will be the second defense for Regian Eersel, who retained his world title with a fourth-round knockout of Thai fighter Sinsamut Klinmee back in March. Incidentally, Klinmee was the opponent he defeated when he won the inaugural lightweight Muay Thai gold last October.

Dmitry Menshikov, meanwhile, will be making his ONE Championship debut, carrying with him an 11-fight winning streak and an impressive 27-2 professional record.

ONE Fight Night 11 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

