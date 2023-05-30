Regian Eersel tells young fighters to stay in the gym if they want career success

Two-sport world champion Regian Eersel is as old school as anyone else when it comes to his approach to training.

The reigning ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion carefully honed his craft in the gym at an unrelenting pace, and he wants the new generation of fighters to do the same.

Eersel knows that social media has vastly contributed to the rapid growth of martial arts over the past few years. He’s also aware of so-called “influencers” who've done more harm than good.

In an interview with Sensai Sam, the Surinamese star practically slammed those “influencers” who tell young fighters that training three times a week will be enough to develop as athletes.

“It’s not enough. Don’t look at too many of these [wannabes] on Instagram.”

Eersel, who’s just 30 years old, has done the work in the gym and is now one of the greatest kickboxers of his generation.

The 6-foot-2 lightweight star holds a professional record of 60-4 and is a perfect 9-0 in ONE Championship.

Upon arriving at the promotion in 2018, Eersel proceeded to wreak havoc in the division and captured the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title at ONE: Enter the Dragon in May 2019.

More than three years later and Eersel had another piece of hardware over his shoulders when he beat Sinsamut Klinmee for the inaugural ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title at ONE on Prime Video 3.

Overall, Eersel is at 7-0 in his world title fights in ONE Championship and he hopes to preserve that perfect run when he defends the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship against Dmitry Menshikov.

The pair will headline ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on June 9 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, which will stream live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

