“Side choke, m*****f******. I told you so!” - Reinier de Ridder called his shot against Kiamrian Abbasov and executed it to perfection

If Reinier de Ridder had a penny for every time he predicted the outcome of his fights, he would be a millionaire by now. At the recently concluded ONE: Full Circle on Friday, ‘The Dutch Knight’ got his fight prediction spot on again.

In the lead-up to his main event showdown versus middleweight debutant Kiamrian Abbasov, the Dutch star told ONE:

“Last time with Aung [La N Sang], I had him in a side choke and I messed it up. This time I’m not messing it up. It’s been haunting me for the last 10 months. I’m going to finish him [Abbasov] with a side choke this time.”

That was exactly how the match came to a conclusion. The two-division ONE world champion dispatched the welterweight king with an arm-triangle choke 57 seconds into the third frame.

After the contest, Reinier de Ridder reminded a member of the ONE social team that he envisioned the finish right from the start.

Reinier de Ridder looked dead in the camera and went off:

“Side choke, m*****f******. I told you so!”

Watch 'The Dutch Knight' react backstage after submitting Kiamrian Abbasov in the video below:

The Combat Brothers star was confident that he would take out the Kyrgyzstan MMA fighter via a specific submission. Even during media sessions and interviews, ‘The Dutch Knight’ warned that he would force Abbasov to leave his neck exposed, and he would get the finish from there.

He stuck true to his word, and despite ‘Brazen’s’ best efforts at the Singapore Indoor Stadium last Friday, he was no match for the two-division king. De Ridder also extended his professional resume to 15-0 with the win.

Will Vitaly Bigdash be the next man to challenge Reinier de Ridder’s throne?

Before his lopsided win over Kiamrian Abbasov, Reinier de Ridder opened up on who he thinks would face him for the middleweight world title next.

The two men deemed the favorites to have a go at the Dutch fighter are Aung La N Sang and Vitaly Bigdash.

In the past, he had already shot down a potential trilogy matchup against the Burmese fighter. After Bigdash’s epic win over Aung La N Sang, the Russian could be next in line.

Both stars gave fans a sign of what they can expect should the match happen in the future. Bigdash’s all-around arsenal and seemingly endless energy would be a good matchup for 'The Dutch Knight's' Brazilian jiu-jitsu-heavy style.

