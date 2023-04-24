Reinier de Ridder comments on Anatoly Malykhin’s game

Former ONE light heavyweight world champion and reigning middleweight king ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder has a vested interest in the main event set to go down at ONE Fight Night 12 in July.

At ONE Fight Night 12, ONE heavyweight world champion ‘Singh’ Arjan Bhullar will attempt to unify the division against interim heavyweight king ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin, the man who ended de Ridder’s undefeated streak last December.

De Ridder put ONE gold on the line, as well as his perfect professional mixed martial arts record against Malykhin in Manila. Needless to say, it was an absolute disaster.

Malykhin pulverized de Ridder, winning via first-round technical knockout in a one-sided performance.

While de Ridder realized just how bad his performance against Malykhin was, he also understands the Russian’s game a lot better now, having experienced it firsthand.

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, de Ridder said Malykhin is far from a perfect fighter. ‘The Dutch Knight’ said:

“There’s a lot of holes in Malykhin’s game, not to say holes, but there’s a lot of things he doesn’t do that great.”

De Ridder will be looking to book a rematch with Malykhin sometime later this year in an attempt to reclaim his belt. Meanwhile, he needs to get past his next opponent first.

‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder will lock horns with Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom Tye Ruotolo in a middleweight submission grappling match at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III.

The event broadcasts live from the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 5, and will stream for free to fans in the United States and Canada via Amazon Prime.

