Reinier de Ridder has his eyes on middleweight bout at ONE Fight Night 10

ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder will have his eyes locked on the high-stakes matchup between two of his former opponents, Aung La N Sang and Fan Rong, at ONE Fight Night 10.

‘The Dutch Knight’ will step inside the circle for the first time in 2023, taking on grappling superstar Tye Ruotolo in a submission superfight as part of ONE Championship’s highly anticipated North American debut on May 5.

Also set to go down at ONE Fight Night 10 is a potential middleweight title eliminator as former two-division ONE world champion Aung La N Sang squares off with well-rounded Chinese standout Fan Rong.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Reinier de Ridder shared his interest in the middleweight matchup, saying:

“Of course, DJ and Moraes again, it’s a very cool one to see who gets to win the trilogy there. But for me personally, in my division, Aung La and Fan Rong is a nice one... Fan Rong was my first opponent in ONE, so it’s an interesting one to see who’s going to win. If Aung still has it or if Fan Rong has grown in the last couple of years.”

Debuting for the promotion in 2019, Reinier de Ridder met Fan Rong at ONE: Hero’s Ascent. ‘The Dutch Knight’ scored a quick submission win over Fan, needing less than two minutes to get his hand raised against the ‘King Kong Warrior’.

Two fights later, de Ridder would meet Aung La N Sang for the first time with the ONE middleweight world championship on the line. ‘The Dutch Knight’ added another first-round finish to his record, earning a submission victory over ‘The Burmese Python’ to capture his first ONE world title. Of course, 26 pounds of gold just wasn’t enough for the Dutchman.

Stepping up on short notice, de Ridder secured his second ONE world title, taking Aung La’s ONE light heavyweight crown six months later at ONE on TNT IV.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers can watch both Reinier de Ridder and Aung La N Sang in action at ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

