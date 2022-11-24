The undefeated double world champion Reinier de Ridder is not looking to rest on his accomplishments and world titles just yet. 'The Dutch Knight' explained that he is proud of what he's achieved but he must look to do even more in the future.

Currently, Reinier de Ridder holds the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world titles while being unbeaten in professional MMA. Headlining ONE on Prime Video 5, the Dutch fighter will face the undefeated Russian ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin.

While discussing his accomplishments with Brian Campbell on Morning Kombat, De Ridder explained his attitude:

"They know what’s coming and I’m still able to do it, so I’m very proud of what I’ve achieved thus far. But this is not a moment to look back, it’s a moment to look forward to strangling everybody in front of me."

It will be a battle of two world champions in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 5 on December 2 (US primetime). This historic fight can be enjoyed live and for free for all Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Reinier de Ridder is not impressed with Anatoly Malykhin

The heavyweight slugger Anatoly Malykhin is undefeated in professional MMA and holds a world title in ONE Championship. Despite this, 'The Dutch Knight' is not overly impressed with the skills of his upcoming Russian opponent.

In an interview with ONE, Reinier de Ridder explained:

“[Malykhin is] stocky. Of course, he is a lot shorter than I am. He will be a bit bulkier than I am, a bit heavier. But to be honest, he doesn’t bring anything special there in the wrestling department. We’ve seen in previous fights that he has a decent double. But I don’t really see him stopping anything else.”

Even though he will be facing a heavyweight opponent, Reinier de Ridder is confident he will be able to continue his undefeated streak and add to his submission wins:

“I think I can hit him with some good stuff because I’m more rangy. I think I can get in his face and hit him with some good jabs and with some good kicks. Clinch him, take him down. I see me controlling him on the floor, hitting him with some elbows, hitting him with some knees. And I see myself choking him out at the end of the first.”

