Reinier de Ridder looks at reclaiming light heavyweight MMA crown if he beats Anatoly Malykhin at ONE 166: Qatar

Reinier de Ridder’s sole focus this coming Friday is to retain his ONE middleweight MMA world title and avenge his previous defeat to Anatoly Malykhin.

Then again, a lot of doors will open if ‘The Dutch Knight’ becomes the first fighter to beat the Russian juggernaut in his MMA career.

Among those is a possible opportunity to reclaim the light heavyweight MMA crown, which Malykhin took away from him in the most vicious way imaginable.

Just a few days before their main-event clash at ONE 166: Qatar at Lusail Sports Arena, de Ridder entertained questions about what’s next after this gargantuan showdown.

‘RDR’ is aware that a grudge match will be in order if he does the unthinkable and settles the score with ‘Sladkiy’.

However, the humbled Dutchman already knows not to get too ahead of himself and wants to focus on the task at hand first.

“Yeah, I'm open to whatever. But I'm not looking past March 1. So ask me about the future on March 2, for sure,” de Ridder said in a ONE interview.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live on March 1 free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada

Reinier de Ridder coming in mentally sharp in a do-over with Anatoly Malykhin

It’s never easy to face the same fighter you previously lost to, especially in Reinier de Ridder’s case.

After all, he lost his undefeated record, his consciousness, and his world title the last time he shared the Circle with Malykhin.

Now, he gets the opportunity to right that wrong and deny his tormentor’s quest for three-division supremacy.

Appearing on the InTheCage podcast, Reinier de Ridder says he kept his body and mind ready for this make-or-break showdown.

“My mental preparation, my technical, physical preparation, I’ve changed a lot of stuff for this camp and fight. I’ve worked really hard because this is one I need to get back.”

