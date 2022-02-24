Reinier de Ridder will fight anybody in ONE Championship, names five possible opponents after Kiamrian Abbasov

Not looking past his opponent this Friday night, ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder is already plotting the next move in his master plan to conquer ONE Championship.

The two-division ONE world champion faces ONE welterweight world champion Kiamrian Abbasov in a rare world champion versus world champion showdown at ONE: Full Circle. The show will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on February 25th. The main event tilt will put De Ridder’s ONE middleweight world title on the line.

However, in a recent interview with ONE Championship, The Dutch star was quick to name a handful of opponents he wants to face. The double champion is also confident of getting past Abbasov.

Reinier de Ridder said:

“I’d still like the [Arjan] Bhullar fight. He’s been running from it for a while, and it might be time to do it. But the other guys are fine as well – Brandon Vera. [Leandro] Ataides is the only one that got away. Maybe one of the Japanese legends if they can come through, [Yushin] Okami, or ‘Sexyama’ [Yoshihiro Akiyama]. Whoever, whenever, whatever weight they want.”

That’s certainly an impressive list of names scattered across multiple weight classes.

Reinier de Ridder aims for total domination of ONE Championship

With both the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight belts draped over his shoulders, Reinier de Ridder is looking to make history by claiming a third world title in another weight class.

‘The Dutch Knight’ has long clamored for a showdown with reigning ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar. However, Bhullar ran into contractual issues with ONE late last year. A fight has been difficult to put together for the heavyweight champ.

Assuming that a fight can be made later this year, De Ridder has a legitimate chance to do what nobody in the history of MMA has ever done.

If Bhullar isn’t an option, De Ridder is perfectly fine taking on other challenges in the higher weight classes. He mentions former ONE heavyweight world champion Brandon Vera, explosive grappler and knockout artist Leandro Ataides, and even UFC veterans Yushin Okami and Yoshihiro Akiyama.

All these options offer De Ridder a big-name game to add to his already stellar resume. The sooner he can get past Abbasov this Friday, the sooner he can get to work on building his legacy.

