Reinier de Ridder shares biggest ‘hack’ to success on latest Instagram post

Reinier de Ridder’s hard work and determination to succeed have paid dividends. Most recently, the Breda native put in another ruthless performance versus Kiamrian Abbasov at ONE: Full Circle to extend his perfect resume to 15-0.

In a latest Instagram post, ‘The Dutch Knight’ revealed there is no secret to the impeccable talent he constantly displays inside the Circle.

Reinier de Ridder posted a collage of him celebrating his most recent triumph alongside some family time at home with this caption:

“You can be multiple things in life. In our current time, a lot of people present a flat or 1-dimensional persona. But this is not real. We are per definition a bunch of things every day. And we should celebrate that. For me, this means I can be a lover and a fighter. A family man and an animal, a pro athlete, and an entrepreneur. I can do everything in my power to destroy my opponent and enjoy a meal with him afterwards.”

To Reinier de Ridder, his family and career go hand in hand. There are plenty of martial arts values that he has picked up over the course of his career. However, the middleweight and light heavyweight king admits that life lessons too can come in handy every time he tries to overcome the mental and physical constraints of preparing for a fight.

Reinier de Ridder’s post continued to read:

“These dualities make it all fun for me. And one part of my life gives me the energy to keep building the other and vice versa. If you fall into just being one thing for the rest of your life, you are missing out on so much cool shit. Congrats if your attention span carried you this far.”

Two tools that powered Reinier de Ridder past Abbasov at ONE: Full Circle

'The Dutch Knight' cemented his status as the most dominant middleweight fighter in the world with a perfect outing against Abbasov in the main event of ONE: Full Circle.

Two tools led him to another highlight-reel triumph at the Singapore-based promotion.

One of which is his stellar BJJ game. ‘The Dutch Knight’ was relentless in his pursuit of dragging his rival to the canvas, and it eventually got the job done for him.

Next is the Breda Native’s pace. The 31-year-old was lightning-quick throughout the contest, and that in turn gave Abbasov zero chance to get himself out of deep waters.

At this rate, there seems to be no one who could dent the star’s perfect record. If there was anything to take back from his most recent win, it is that Reinier de Ridder’s technique and skillset are unmatched by anyone in the middleweight division.

