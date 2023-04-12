Reinier de Ridder polishes his already brilliant BJJ ahead of ONE Fight Night 10

ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder is putting the final touches on his already brilliant Brazilian jiu-jitsu acumen ahead of his upcoming submission grappling bout.

The Dutch superstar recently linked up with renowned BJJ coach John Danaher and Japanese legend Satoshi Ishii.

'The Dutch Knight' is scheduled to square off against Tye Ruoloto in a middleweight submission grappling showdown at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video this May.

The bout will serve as De Ridder's first appearance since suffering his first pro defeat at the hands of Anatoly Malykhin last December.

Reinier de Ridder ready to pour his heart out at ONE Fight Night 10, but claims results don't really matter

Reinier de Ridder vows to give everything he has when he faces Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 10, but he knows the result doesn't mean everything. The middleweight king told ONE:

“I’ll do this fighting thing with all my heart. I’ll give all my time and all my energy, and I’ll go harder than anybody else in the gym. I’ll give everything for it. Sacrifice everything I can sacrifice for it.”

De Ridder added:

“But at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter. The result doesn’t really matter. I’m okay. Regardless, as long as the kids are fine, they’re happy, I can be myself around them, then that’s enough. If it doesn’t go my way, if I get hurt … to be honest, as long as the kids are fine, I don’t give a f*** about myself. I’m alright. I’ll manage.”

De Ridder's upcoming opponent is a decorated grappling phenom who holds a BJJ black belt under Andre Galvao. Since signing to ONE, Ruotolo has earned a pair of submissions over Garry Tonon and Marat Gafurov.

Actually, De Ridder challenged Galvao in a submission grappling match at ONE X. The bout ended in a draw after it went the distance.

Be sure to tune in to ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 to watch Reinier de Ridder battle it out against Tye Ruotolo in a middleweight submission grappling match live from 1stBank Center in Colorado.

All of the action will be broadcast live and for free to Amazon Prime subscribers across North America.

