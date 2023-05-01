Reinier de Ridder promises fans the best version of himself at ONE Fight Night 10

After slumping to his first professional mixed martial arts defeat last time around, ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder vowed to come back better and return to his winning ways in his next fight.

‘The Dutch Knight’ will return to action on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video in the United States, taking on American phenom Tye Ruotolo in a submission grappling super fight.

Reinier de Ridder enters the contest following his first-round knockout loss to Russian Anatoly Malykhin back in December. That results saw him lose the ONE light heavyweight world title he previously held as well.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, the Dutch champion said the defeat was an eye-opener for him to sharpen his skills and continue to improve as a fighter.

The Combat Brothers representative said in a message to the fans:

‘“Yeah, man. See you guys around. See you soon. I’m working hard, grinding harder than ever. Get ready for RDR 2.0!”

Check out the interview below:

The Tye Ruotolo fight will mark Reinier de Ridder’s return to fighting under submission grappling rules a little over a year after he last competed in it.

He fought Ruotolo’s Atos Jiu-Jitsu mentor Andre Galvao in March 2022 in a showdown that ended in a draw.

Up against a younger opponent and top submission artist in Tye Ruotolo, De Ridder has left no stone unturned in the lead-up, working on his game and seeking the help of noted Brazilian jiu-jitsu athletes.

ONE Fight Night 10 is the promotion’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States, happening at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

The event will air live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes