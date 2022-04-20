Reinier de Ridder rolls with 'Buchecha' and Adriano Moraes at American Top Team

Reinier de Ridder continued to hop around gyms while staying in the United States.

A few days after training at Sanford MMA, the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world champion found himself at American Top Team.

De Ridder, who is a member of the Combat Brothers Gym in the Netherlands, trained with Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida and ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes at the Coconut Creek facility in Florida.

‘The Dutch Knight’ posted on Instagram:

“Lightweights of @onechampionship @marcusbuchecha @moraesadrianomma."

‘Buchecha’ and Moraes seemed to have enjoyed de Ridder’s visit. The two Brazilian stars commented on the Instagram post:

“🏆👊🔥,"posted Almeida.

“👊💯👊,"commented Moraes.

This wasn’t the first time de Ridder has trained with other ONE Championship stars in the Sunshine State. At Sanford MMA she trained with former title rival Aung La N Sang and UFC contender Dricus du Plessis in Florida’s Deerfield Beach.

Reinier de Ridder will continue his gym adventures

The double champion is one of the most dominant forces in mixed martial arts, and he’s not content with what he has now.

De Ridder also sharpened his striking skills during his visits to Sanford MMA when he trained with multiple-time boxing and kickboxing champion Tyrone Spong.

He also plans to improve his grappling skills once he gets in the gym with Brazilian jiu jitsu legend Gordon Ryan.

De Ridder is already one of the best grapplers in ONE Championship, with 10 of his 15 wins coming via submission. His first of two title wins over Aung La even came by way of a first-round rear-naked choke.

Ryan and de Ridder got in touch with each other through Instagram after the Dutch star posted about his submission grappling match against multiple-time world champion Andre Galvao at ONE X.

“@gordonlovesjiujitsu thank you. Will do much better next time. And I’m coming out to visit you guys soon!”

Needless to say, de Ridder is just starting his dominant run as double champion and he could even become ONE Championship’s first triple champion.

De Ridder doesn’t have a scheduled match yet but a Heavyweight Title bout could be a reality. The fight will only come to fruition if ONE Heavyweight World Champion Arjan Bhullar and interim champion Anatoly Malykhin meet in a title unification match.

Edited by Phil Dillon