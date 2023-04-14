Reinier de Ridder rolls with MMA legend GSP, BJJ world champions heading into ONE Fight Night 10

ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder is dead serious in making it a winning return to the circle next month, engaging the help of top fighters in the sport, including legendary fighter Georges St-Pierre.

‘The Dutch Knight’ is set to take on American grappling ace Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Colorado, USA.

The contest will mark Reinier de Ridder’s return to the sport after last fighting under submission grappling rules in March 2022 against Andre Galvao, Ruotolo’s mentor at Atos Jiu-Jitsu. As per the rules at the time, the match was ruled a draw after neither fighter was able to secure a submission after 12 minutes of action.

To ensure that he will be ready for his middleweight grappling showdown at ONE Fight Night 10, the 32-year-old Dutch fighter has been visiting different gyms to hone his skills.

One of his sessions saw him roll with mixed martial arts legend 'GSP' and other Brazilian jiu-jitsu champions.

Reinier de Ridder recently posted a photo of himself with 'GSP' after training.

While he has been fighting under mixed martial arts rules for much of the time in ONE Championship, the BJJ background of ‘The Dutch Knight’ has been evident in his victories, with four of his seven MMA wins coming by way of submission.

Reinier de Ridder, however, is looking to bounce back after absorbing his first professional defeat last December at the hands of Russian Anatoly Malykhin. The loss also saw him surrender the ONE light heavyweight world title that he also previously held.

Ruotolo, meanwhile, is out to stay unscathed in ONE, having won his first two matches since joining the promotion last year.

ONE Fight Night 10 is ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States. It will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes