Reinier de Ridder shows an interesting life hack to keep his kids busy while training

ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder showed his ultimate 'dad hack' while hitting the gym this week.

The devoted father of two, took his adorable children to work on Tuesday to exercise in an open-spaced gym. Mid-exercise, the kids were happily playing with some fitness balls before getting restless.

So, de Ridder had no other choice but to seek the help of a typical 'dad hack' to keep them distracted while he finished doing his sets.

He posted the clip on his Instagram story with the caption saying:

“Daddy has to work. Life hack.”

Check out the image below:

Reinier de Ridder's Instagram story

Being both an athlete and a full-time dad sometimes has its challenges.

For the most part, having a long training camp in MMA usually means eight full weeks without seeing family. However, when fighters are not preparing for a fight, they typically spend their months being fantastic parents.

For de Ridder, he wouldn’t have it any other way. Being an athlete allows him to stay at home with his kids, to instill knowledge, confidence, and a sense of self-worth so that they may reach their full potential.

Having created that bond with them has only given de Ridder the drive to become better each day - both in his career and private life.

Now that he’s back to parent duty after a long training camp, ‘The Dutch Knight’ awaits his next call back to the ring. After coming up short against Tye Ruotolo in a submission grappling match, there’s no denying how badly de Ridder wants his next fight.

But the only fight that makes sense for him is an MMA rematch against two-division world champion Anatoly Malykhin.

Last December, the ONE interim heavyweight world champion knocked de Ridder out in the first round to capture the ONE light heavyweight belt, so the Dutchman seeks nothing less than retribution.

As Malykhin gears up for the long-awaited ONE heavyweight world title unification clash against Arjan Bhullar this month, Reinier de Ridder has no choice but to wait patiently after June 23 to reclaim his belt.

