“He knows a lot about fighting” - Reinier de Ridder thanks Gegard Mousasi for help

ONE Championship two-division world champion Reinier de Ridder has reached incredible heights in just three years with the promotion. He has managed to keep his unblemished record intact, as well as add two ONE world title belts to his collection.

However, he didn’t do it all alone. Along the way, 'The Dutch Knight' enlisted the aid of his coaches, training partners, and close allies at the Combat Brothers gym in the Netherlands.

One of the men responsible for turning Reinier de Ridder into a monster is none other than UFC and Bellator veteran Gegard Mousasi.

In a recent interview with Sherdog.com, Reinier de Ridder spoke about how having Mousasi in his corner during training camp has helped evolve him as a fighter over the last few years:

“I’ve been training with [Mousasi] for three years now. He’s just amazing help. We put a lot of work together, it’s always a war. Next to that, he’s a very smart guy. He knows a lot about fighting. In a very simple, basic way, he explains to me stuff about striking that I never thought of before. I have a lot to thank him for that.”

At 14-0, including three knockouts and nine submissions, it’s safe to say that Reinier de Ridder is a force to be reckoned with and one of the most dominant world champions in all of MMA.

He is set to return at ONE: Full Circle to defend his middleweight belt against ONE welterweight world champion Kiamrian Abbasov. The event goes down live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday, February 25.

Reinier de Ridder hopes Vitaly Bigdash will beat Aung La N Sang

Also on the stacked ONE: Full Circle card is a trilogy showdown between former division kings Aung La N Sang and Vitaly Bigdash.

Given that 'The Dutch Knight' has already beaten Aung La N Sang on two occasions, he is no longer interested in facing the Burmese fighter for a third time. Instead, he’s hoping Bigdash can pull off the victory so he can fight the Russian grappling stylist next:

“If it’s Bigdash, yeah. If it’s Aung La, come on, I’ve been there, I’ve done that. I choked him out quickly the first time, I dominated him for five rounds the second time. What’s left to prove? I wish him a good career, I wish him all the best, but yeah.”

No matter the results this Friday night, the ONE Championship middleweight division will definitely see some significant movement.

