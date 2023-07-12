Reinier de Ridder thinks Murad Ramazanov fight at middleweight would be ‘an interesting challenge’

Former two-division ONE world champion ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder is one of the most dominant middleweight champions in the world. So much so that, he’s practically cleaned house in ONE Championship, leaving no clear-cut challenger left to the throne.

However, that’s not to say there aren’t any notable names on the up and up. De Ridder won’t have to wait long to find a worthy opponent to challenge for the one remaining belt he has left over his shoulder.

In a recent interview with South China Morning Post, De Ridder discussed the possibility of facing undefeated Russian Murad Ramazanov.

‘The Dutch Knight’ said:

“His (Murad Ramazanov) wrestling is top-notch, it's very good. So it's an interesting challenge.”

The 11-0 Russian wrestling specialist was last seen in December against highly touted welterweight Roberto ‘Robocop’ Soldic in Manila. Unfortunately, their fight ended in a disappointing No Contest following an inadvertent shot to Ramazanov’s nether regions.

De Ridder believes Ramazanov has the frame to make middleweight and give him a good run for his throne.

That being said, Ramazanov will likely compete for the ONE interim welterweight world title in short order.

Reigning king Christian ‘The Warrior’ Lee is currently on sabbatical, following the untimely death of his younger sister, fellow ONE Championship athlete Victoria Lee late last year. Although ‘The Warrior’ has expressed his intent to return in 2024, ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong recently received Lee’s blessing to create an interim belt in his absence.

Ramazanov’s most probable opponent is former welterweight kingpin Zebaztian ‘The Bandit’ Kadestam, who defeated Soldic earlier this year in a world title eliminator.

Poll : 0 votes