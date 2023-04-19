Reinier de Ridder on training grappling at New Wave: “This is the place to go for me”

Reigning ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder is training with some of the best grapplers in the world ahead of his ONE Fight Night 10 clash with BJJ prodigy Tye Ruotolo.

After suffering the first setback of his mixed martial arts career in December, ‘The Dutch Knight’ is looking to bounce back in a big way. Making his first appearance in North America, Reinier de Ridder will step into the Circle for a submission grappling superfight with 20-year-old BJJ standout Tye Ruotolo.

To properly prepare, ‘The Dutch Knight’ is training at New Wave in Austin, TX. Ran by legendary BJJ coach John Danaher, New Wave houses some of the best grapplers in the world, including Gordon Ryan and ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon. Discussing his history with New Wave, de Ridder said:

“The guys I look up to are them, at New Wave. I have a connection with them because I was there last year as well,” de Ridder told MMA Sucka in a recent interview. “I have a connection with them, we know each other a little bit. This is the place to go for me. They can really teach me a lot and I just want to go there like this, every once in a while. It’s good to learn from them.”

ONE Fight Night 10 won’t be Reinier de Ridder’s first foray into submission grappling. Aside from competing in the European BJJ Championships before transitioning to MMA, ‘The Dutch Knight’ also met Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Andre Galvao in a submission grappling match at ONE X in March 2022. The two men fought to a 12-minute draw inside the Circle.

De Ridder’s opponent, Tye Ruotolo, is eyeing a third-straight win inside the circle after scoring back-to-back submissions over Garry Tonon and former ONE world champion Marat Gafurov. Ruotolo will likely hold an advantage on the ground, but ‘The Dutch Knight’ will undoubtedly have a size advantage as the bout is to be contested at middleweight, where de Ridder currently reigns as a ONE world champion.

Typically competing at lightweight, Tye Ruotolo could be in for a long night against the ever-dangerous Dutchman, who will likely go into the contest with a significant size advantage.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

