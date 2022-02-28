Reinier de Ridder sizes up heavyweights Arjan Bhullar and Anatoly Malykhin, wants to grapple at ONE X

Reinier de Ridder has a master plan, and it all ends with him hoisting up a third world title belt over his shoulders. The Dutch star has already called out two of the top ONE Championship heavyweights.

The 31-year-old is fresh off a one-sided victory over ONE welterweight world champion Kiamrian Abbasov last Friday at ONE: Full Circle. ‘The Dutch Knight’ now has his eyes set on even more glory.

Reinier de Ridder is looking to add the ONE heavyweight world title to his collection. He wants to face either reigning ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar, or ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly ‘Sladkiy’ Malykhin, presumably later this year.

In the ONE: Full Circle post-event interviews, the double champion compared Bhullar and Malykhin:

“Well, I think Bhullar has the better wrestling. I think Malykhin has the better striking. I’m used to fighting strikers but I can do this to anyone in the world, so I’m not overestimating either of them. As I said, give me both in one night.”

It’s safe to say that Reinier de Ridder is not lacking in the confidence department. ‘The Dutch Knight’ is riding high on 15 straight victories without a loss as a professional. His streak includes 10 submissions and three knockouts.

His combination of physical gifts and sublime grappling skills is hard to deal with for most opponents. Needless to say, 'The Dutch Knight' is after total domination and it will be interesting to see where he goes from here.

“I’m the best fighter on the planet. I'll be back in the spring, I’ll be back in the summer, I’ll be back in the fall. I want to be as active as possible, rack up all the belts and be the guy that I’m destined to be,” said the Dutch star.

Reinier de Ridder in a submission grappling contest next?

A fight the 31-year-old threw out there after beating Abbasov was a possible grappling contest at ONE X.

The Dutchman addressed the crowd at ONE: Full Circle in his post-fight with Mitch Chilson. The 31-year-old said he wanted to face Andre Galvao in a submission grappling bout at the promotion’s upcoming 10-year anniversary show.

The Breda native called Galvao “the best grappler,” but also mentioned he would be open to facing Gordon ‘King’ Ryan in the future. De Ridder believes he can beat both of these grappling icons at their own game.

Nevertheless, De Ridder is at a very unique time right now in his career. It will be interesting to see if he can capitalize on this breakaway success.

