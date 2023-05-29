Relive ‘Buchecha’s’ masterclass against Gustavo Dias Elias in the 2017 IBJFF worlds

ONE heavyweight MMA rising star Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida may be the most decorated and dangerous grappler the sport has ever seen. With 17 Jiujitsu world championships under his belt, it's hard to argue this fact. 'Buchecha' has dominated the sport of Jiujitsu for many years, becoming one of its legendary stars in Gi and No Gi competitions.

One of his most notable wins on the world stage was when he won his 9th world title by utterly dominating 3-stripe blackbelt Gustavo Dias Elias. Almeida submitted Elias in the finals of the ultra-heavyweight division of the IBJJF World Championships back in 2017.

With the 2023 IBJJF World Championships coming in a few days, the worldwide leader in Jiujitsu tournaments posted a throwback video of Almeida's monumental win:

"Taking it back to the 2017 Worlds, when Buchecha won his 9th World title! We are just 6 days away from the 2023 World Championships. Watch all matches live June 1st-4th on @flograppling."

It was a brutal decimation of a world-class grappler from start to finish. 'Buchecha' took Elias down easily, passed his guard, and manhandled him throughout the bout.

After doing what he wanted at will on his opponent, Almeida ended the bout via a tight Brabo choke with some helpful leverage using the Gi. This is why the Brazilian grappling icon was feared on the mats while still in competitive Jiujitsu.

After winning even more world titles after his victory over Elias, Almeida decided to transition into MMA in 2021 and won all of his four bouts. Under the ONE Championship banner, he either KO'd or submitted all opponents in the first round, including former ONE interim heavyweight world title contender Kirill Grishenko.

With four straight stoppage wins in just 12 months, 'Buchecha' undoubtedly skyrocketed himself to the upper echelon of ONE's heavyweight division.

Perhaps one more high-profile victory will grant Almeida his first-ever shot at a world title in MMA. Maybe a fight with 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane, a bout slated for ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4th, would give the BJJ legend a chance to realize his full potential.

ONE Fight Night 13 will stream live and free on Prime Video in North America.

Poll : 0 votes