Relive Demetrious Johnson’s iconic KO of Adriano Moraes in four glorious angles

Former ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes will run things back yet again. Ahead of their trilogy, fans can rewatch Johnson’s iconic knee KO in four different angles.

Former ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes went into their rematch oozing with confidence. The year before, he stopped one of the greatest fighters of all time with a knee knockout to the head. Defeating ‘Mighty Mouse’ a second time would have changed Moraes’ life forever.

However, Demetrious Johnson was not about to lose a second time. In this bout, both flyweights battled it out back and forth, setting the tone early with their speed and accuracy. Moraes, per usual, did very well with his takedowns but could never find the finish as Johnson was always two steps ahead.

After three close rounds, Johnson’s defining moment arrived when he ducked under Moraes’ jab to land a beautiful right cross that rocked the defending world champion backwards against the cage. As the Brazilian tried to find his balance, Johnson timed a perfect flying knee to knock his rival out cold.

ONE Championship released four glorious angles of Johnson’s revenge KO on Instagram with the caption:

“A knockout so spectacular, you have to see it from every angle 😳 Will Demetrious Johnson be able to score another finish when he faces Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10? @mighty.”

MMA fans online have taken to Instagram to react to the footage above. Check out what they said below:

kaitokidkuroba1412:

“Shoutout to the warriors who go out there knowing there potentially might be a multi angle video of them getting knocked out.”

nando.doin.it:

“4 different angles of one of the best KO in MMA history.”

joshuadoesjiujitsu:

“Doesn’t even need to wait for the ref to touch him, he knows. Such a savvy vet. Greatest technician of all time.”

The two flyweight greats will try to end their rivalry at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, which will be broadcast live and for free on May 5 for Amazon Prime subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes