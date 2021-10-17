"Remember your career?" - When Nate Diaz and Brendan Schaub had a heated exchange over Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather fight

Nate Diaz had a backstage altercation with Brendan Schaub after the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match in 2017.

The two men argued about the scoring of the fight and McGregor's performance. Nate Diaz said the Irishman only won the rounds which Mayweather was taking easy.

Nate Diaz then took shots at the former UFC heavyweight contender after the two men couldn't agree.

"Remember your career?" asked Nate Diaz.

Diaz did not seem impressed with Schaub's knowledge of boxing, saying:

"It's all good though, it's just your lack of knowledge."

Jason Williams @jasoneg33 Nate Diaz and Brendan Schaub arguing backstage after the Conor and Mayweather fight will always make me laugh. Nate:" Well I think you're a bitch" 😂😂 Nate Diaz and Brendan Schaub arguing backstage after the Conor and Mayweather fight will always make me laugh. Nate:" Well I think you're a bitch" 😂😂 https://t.co/NAtlIzZ1sk

Towards the end of the video, Schaub claimed that he had no problem with Nate Diaz. The Stockton native responded by calling the former heavyweight contender "a little bi***."

Brendan Schaub later explained his side of the Nate Diaz clash at Mayweather vs. McGregor

In an appearance on The Joe Rogan experience, Brendan Schaub explained that he was speaking highly of Diaz when the Stockton native laughed and said, "How f***ing stupid do you look now? How stupid do you look, talking all this s***?"

Brando Calrissian @MuseMan82 Know what’s hilarious? Nate turned Brendan Schaub into cold oatmeal backstage. Which ever under developmentally flawed Paul brother that is talking shit to Nate Diaz, obviously doesn’t know who he’s fucking with. Know what’s hilarious? Nate turned Brendan Schaub into cold oatmeal backstage. Which ever under developmentally flawed Paul brother that is talking shit to Nate Diaz, obviously doesn’t know who he’s fucking with. https://t.co/hXH0IBe2u6

Nate Diaz apparently claimed that Conor McGregor did not win any rounds against Floyd Mayweather. Defending the Irishman's performance, Schaub said:

“‘Alright, man. Either way. He won rounds though. What are you doing?’ And he keeps talking s***. Then he starts talking about my career and I’m like, what is going on right now? I went, ‘Nate, I have no issues with you. You’re pointing your gun at the wrong guy. What are you doing right now? You should be selling this fight against Conor, not me. I’m not the guy. I’m in skinny jeans and Gucci boots for God’s sakes. What are you doing right now?’”

